Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Demand to Peak before 2030, TotalEnergies Says

September 27, 2021

Credit: HJBC/AdobeStock
Credit: HJBC/AdobeStock

Global oil demand is expected to peak before 2030, earlier than previously projected, TotalEnergies forecast on Monday.

The French oil major - which had previously forecast the peak happening around 2030, rather than before - said its business was now working on the assumption that global consumption would start declining before the end of the decade.

Oil demand would drop to 40 or 64 million barrels per day by 2050, depending on how strongly policies and habits change, TotalEnergies said in it annual energy outlook.

The world consumed 99.7 million barrels per day of oil in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency, before the COVID-19 pandemic hammered economic activities.

TotalEnergies said, though, that natural gas would continue to play a role as a transition fuel, particularly when accompanied by carbon capture and methane emissions control techniques, it said.

The Paris-based group also said it expected power generation to more than double by 2050, with wind and solar energy accounting for more than 85% of the increase.

Producers and traders said at an industry conference on Monday that global oil demand was expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by early next year as the economy recovers, although spare refining capacity could weigh on the outlook. 

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Sudip Kar-Gupta Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Sarah White and Pravin Char)

Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Esvagt

Repsol Extends Esvagt Corona Vessel Stay at Yme Field
Credit: Jim Walton/MarineTraffic.com

New Fortress Energy Charters Höegh Gallant FSRU


Trending Offshore News

To date, ADC has conducted the initial assessments of the Maersk Gallant and Maersk Guardian jack up units - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Offshore Drilling Rigs Eyed for LNG Conversion
LNG
Illustration by Rawpixel.com/AdobeStock

Petrofac to Plead Guilty in Bribery Case
Energy

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Petrofac's Bribery Case Sentencing Hearing Delayed

Petrofac's Bribery Case Sentencing Hearing Delayed

BW Energy: No Formal Decision on Petrobras' Assets Buy

BW Energy: No Formal Decision on Petrobras' Assets Buy

Oil Demand to Peak before 2030, TotalEnergies Says

Oil Demand to Peak before 2030, TotalEnergies Says

Mojo Maritime Renamed

Mojo Maritime Renamed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine