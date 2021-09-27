Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Mojo Maritime Renamed

September 27, 2021

File Photo: James Fisher Renewables

Offshore services company James Fisher said Monday its French subsidiary Mojo Maritime would be renamed to James Fisher Renouvelables. 

This comes following the launch of its dedicated offshore wind division James Fisher Renewables in March 2021 as an integrated delivery provider for construction support and operations and maintenance services.

"This change underpins James Fisher’s commitment to supporting and growing the offshore wind and marine energy industries in France by further strengthening the regional supply chain, creating local employment opportunities, and supporting inward investment aimed at increasing local content during the construction phase, and throughout the operational life," James Fisher said.

"Since 2014 Mojo Maritime has focused on the planning, integration, management and delivery of complex marine projects in offshore wind and tidal energy. As James Fisher Renouvelables the company will focus on providing specialist solutions throughout the project development lifecycle including: site preparation; UXO/EOD mitigation, piling noise attenuation, cable termination, testing and HV commissioning management; subsea and blade operations and maintenance and; digital solutions focussed on increasing availability and safety through curation of accurate as-built record," the company added.

Diane De Bellefond, Country Manager based in France, said: “Our ambition is to become the leading expert in France for offshore renewable energy services providing safe and trusted expertise to realize projects in harsh and hostile offshore environments. We aim to maximize the local content of our operations and create a positive regional legacy in terms of regional employment, local supply chain commitment and future generational education.  We have ten years’ experience in fixed wind and the offshore wind energy challenges we’ve faced ensure that the James Fisher group’s expertise developed over the last ten years will be valuable to support the French market.”
 

