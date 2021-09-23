Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ørsted Taps SES for Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm Aviation Services

September 23, 2021

Image: Hornsea One Wind Farm, UK © Ørsted
Image: Hornsea One Wind Farm, UK © Ørsted

Swire Energy Services (SES) has secured a two-year deal with Ørsted to provide helideck services and helicopter refueling system services for Hornsea One offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

This contract builds on the previous original equipment manufacturer (OEM) contract in 2017, for three complete helicopter refueling systems, and includes further scope for the provision of aviation services for additional Hornsea installations later in the project. Ørsted will have two one-year extension options.

Jonathan Hughes: Providing aviation services for the world’s largest wind farm is precedence of our continued growth, following the acquisition of Norwegian-based Helifuel AS last year.”

The contract will be delivered by SES’ aviation teams in Aberdeen, Norway, and the UAE, with support from the company’s global aviation center of excellence.

The announcement comes just weeks after the expansion of SES’ wind division with the acquisition of Danish specialist wind service provider, ALL NRG.

