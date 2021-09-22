Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC Increases Size of Drilling Unit IPO to $1.1B

September 22, 2021

File photo: ADNOC
File photo: ADNOC

State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has increased to 11% of share capital the size of the initial public offering (IPO) of its drilling unit, ADNOC Drilling, because of oversubscription, the firm said on Wednesday.

ADNOC had previously targeted a minimum stake of 7.5% in the IPO of ADNOC Drilling, at 2.3 dirhams ($0.6262) per share.

In a statement, it said the price had not changed but the number of ordinary shares offered was raised to 1.76 billion from 1.2 billion, which would correspond to a $1.1 billion transaction, according to Reuters calculations.

"The new offering size was determined by ADNOC, as the selling shareholder, based on significant investor demand and the considerable oversubscription across all tranches," it said.

"The enlarged offering will enable a broader investor base to obtain exposure to ADNOC Drilling’s highly attractive value proposition."

ADNOC will continue to own an 84% majority stake in the unit, while Baker Hughes will retain its 5% shareholding.

The IPO subcription period will end on Thursday for United Arab Emirates retail investors and on Sunday for domestic and international institutional investors.

Listing is expected on or around Oct. 3, ADNOC said. 

($1=3.6728 UAE dirham) 

($1=3.7502 riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Middle East Drilling Activity Rigs

Related Offshore News

Image for illustration only - Credit: Wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Drilling Contract Terminated for Sunken Jack-up Rig in...
Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig/Credit: BP/Flickr

Lundin Energy's Lille Prinsen Appraisal Drilling a Success

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

ABS Names Lennon VP for Offshore Wind

ABS Names Lennon VP for Offshore Wind

GE Charters Acta Marine's SOV for French Offshore Wind Farm Work

GE Charters Acta Marine's SOV for French Offshore Wind Farm Work

King’s Quay Floating Production Unit Reaches Texas

King’s Quay Floating Production Unit Reaches Texas

Havyard Leirvik Delivers Sixth SOV to Esvagt

Havyard Leirvik Delivers Sixth SOV to Esvagt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine