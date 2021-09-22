Ithaca Energy CEO Passes Away

UK North Sea-focused oil and gas firm Ithaca Energy has announced the death of Bill Dunnett, Chief Executive Officer.

Dunnett passed away last Tuesday peacefully at home with his family.

Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman, has been acting as Interim Chief Executive Officer since April 2021 and will continue in this role for the immediate future.

Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman of Ithaca Energy, said: "Everyone at Ithaca is deeply saddened by Bill’s death as he was not only Ithaca’s much-loved CEO, but also a very well-known and respected member of Aberdeen’s oil and gas community. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Bill’s family at this sad time."

Dunnett joined Ithaca in August 2020, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Repsol-Sinopec Resources UK.

Prior to this, he worked in various positions at Petrofac, Halliburton, Mobil North Sea and Shell. Dunnett also served as chair of the MER UK Technology Leadership Board and been a board member for both OGUK and The Oil and Gas Technology Centre.





