Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ithaca Energy CEO Passes Away

September 22, 2021

Bill Dunnett - Credit: Ithaca Energy
Bill Dunnett - Credit: Ithaca Energy

UK North Sea-focused oil and gas firm Ithaca Energy has announced the death of Bill Dunnett, Chief Executive Officer.

Dunnett passed away last Tuesday peacefully at home with his family.

Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman, has been acting as Interim Chief Executive Officer since April 2021 and will continue in this role for the immediate future.

Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman of Ithaca Energy, said: "Everyone at Ithaca is deeply saddened by Bill’s death as he was not only Ithaca’s much-loved CEO, but also a very well-known and respected member of Aberdeen’s oil and gas community. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Bill’s family at this sad time."

Dunnett joined Ithaca in August 2020, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Repsol-Sinopec Resources UK.

Prior to this, he worked in various positions at Petrofac, Halliburton, Mobil North Sea and Shell. Dunnett also served as chair of the MER UK Technology Leadership Board and been a board member for both OGUK and The Oil and Gas Technology Centre.


People UKCS People and Companies

Related Offshore News

Cygnus - File Photo: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy Seeks Permission to Boost Cygnus Field...
Well-Safe Guardian - Credit: Well-Safe Solutions

Well-Safe Solutions to Decommission 14 Offshore Wells for...

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

ABS Names Lennon VP for Offshore Wind

ABS Names Lennon VP for Offshore Wind

GE Charters Acta Marine's SOV for French Offshore Wind Farm Work

GE Charters Acta Marine's SOV for French Offshore Wind Farm Work

King’s Quay Floating Production Unit Reaches Texas

King’s Quay Floating Production Unit Reaches Texas

Havyard Leirvik Delivers Sixth SOV to Esvagt

Havyard Leirvik Delivers Sixth SOV to Esvagt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine