Sapura Energy CFO to Step Down

Malaysian oil and gas producer and energy services provider Sapura Energy said Tuesday that Reza Abdul Rahim would step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer.

He will step down on October 1, 2021, after more than five years in the role, to pursue other opportunities.

"Reza is an integral part of the Sapura Energy growth story,” said Sapura Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Anuar Taib. “He helped to build the Group into the global integrated energy services and solutions provider that we are today.”

Reza Abdul Rahim joined Sapura Energy as Senior Vice President of the Offshore Construction and Subsea Services Division in 2012 and was appointed Group CFO in June 2016.

Sapura Energy said Tuesday Reza Abdul Rahim had played a pivotal role in enabling Sapura Energy to gain assets and capabilities in engineering and construction, drilling and exploration and production.

"He was instrumental in creating several strategic partnerships for the Group, including Sapura Navegação Marítima S.A. and SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn Bhd. Reza also led efforts to strengthen the Group’s financial position, including the previous rights issue and the recent refinancing exercise," the company said.

“On behalf of the Group, I would like to thank Reza for his professional leadership and commitment, putting us on better footing to embrace the energy transition,” added CEO Anuar. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Andy Chew, who is currently Vice President, Group Controller will transition into the role of Acting Group Chief Financial Officer, following Reza’s departure.