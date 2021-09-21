Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy Seeks Permission to Boost Cygnus Field Output Amid Soaring Gas Prices

September 21, 2021

Cygnus - File Photo: Neptune Energy
Cygnus - File Photo: Neptune Energy

Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy has written to Britain’s energy minister asking for a change in regulation to allow it to produce more domestic gas from its North Sea field amid record gas prices, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

Benchmark British gas prices have risen more than 250% this year leading to some shutdowns at industrial users and a possible knock-on effect on food supplies in the country.

Neptune said a change in regulations that determine the way gas was blended would allow the company to safely produce 13% more gas at its Cygnus gas field in the North Sea.

"Enabling the proposed relaxation of the specification immediately under emergency powers would allow the use of gas at a lower calorific value ... This would enable producers to supply more gas," the letter to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng from Neptune Executive Chairman Sam Laidlaw said.

The letter, dated Sept. 20, was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Energy UKCS Production Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Equinor

Equinor Gets Permission to Boost Gas Exports to Tight...
Credit: donvictori0

Norway's Offshore Licensing Round Attracts Bids from 31...


Trending Offshore News

BP CEO Bernard Looney - File Photo: BP

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables
Energy
Seismic streamers - Credit: DedMityay

Seismic Firm Starts Review of Strategic Options, Including...
Geoscience

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Windcat Workboats Names Head of CSOV Business

Windcat Workboats Names Head of CSOV Business

UK-based Oilfield Services Firm isol8 Attracts Funding for Its Promising P&A Tech

UK-based Oilfield Services Firm isol8 Attracts Funding for Its Promising P&A Tech

Sapura Energy CFO to Step Down

Sapura Energy CFO to Step Down

Neptune Energy Seeks Permission to Boost Cygnus Field Output Amid Soaring Gas Prices

Neptune Energy Seeks Permission to Boost Cygnus Field Output Amid Soaring Gas Prices

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine