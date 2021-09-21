ChampionX Wins 5-year Contract with Vår Energi

Oilfield tech firm ChampionX has won a five-year contract with oil firm Vår Energi in Norway to deliver production specialty chemicals and management services to all Vår Energi assets.

ChampionX provides chemistry solutions and equipment and technologies that help oil and gas firms drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently.

Vår Energi was an early adopter of the company's Emulsion Viscosity Reducer (EVR), which, ChampionX says, is proven to maximize recovery by up to 30% in existing wells.

Throughout the next five-year period, with two additional two-year extension options, ChampionX will continue to deliver its range of chemical management services to Vår Energi, which encompasses the deployment of its asset integrity, phase separation, flow assurance, and enhanced oil recovery chemical technologies. The company did not provide info on the value of the contract.



