BP Brings Online Matapal Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

BP's Matapal project offshore Trinidad and Tobago has achieved first gas, BP Trinidad and Tobago said Monday.

Matapal is BPTT’s second subsea development and it consists of three wells, which tie back into the existing Juniper platform via two 9 km flexible flowlines.

Sitting in a water depth of 163 meters, Matapal is located 80 kilometers off the south-east coast of Trinidad and about 8 kilometers east of Juniper.

Matapal will deliver gas into the Trinidad gas market from resources discovered by the Savannah exploration well, drilled in 2017. The initial production from this development is expected to be in the range of 250-350 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), once all wells are fully ramped up.

Construction work on Matapal started in 2019. The project called for modification to the existing Juniper platform as well as the construction and installation of new subsea equipment.

Importantly, the majority of fabrication work required to adapt the Juniper platform for new production was completed locally. Hydrocarbons from Matapal will be transported to the Juniper platform



BPTT has 15 offshore production platforms in Trinidad and Tobago, and is the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for some 55% of the nation’s gas production.