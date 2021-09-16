Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US House Panel to Probe Oil Companies Over Climate Disinformation

September 16, 2021

© Mosto / Adobe Stock
© Mosto / Adobe Stock

U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Thursday asked the chiefs of four major fossil fuel companies and two lobbying groups to testify next month on whether the industry led an effort to mislead the public and prevent action to fight climate change.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Ro Khanna, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment, sent letters to chief executives of Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, BP USA, Royal Dutch Shell Oil Co, asking them to appear before a hearing on Oct. 28 and provide emails and documents.

They also sent the requests, first reported by the New York Times, to the heads of the lobbying groups the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Chamber of Commerce.

"I plan to get to the bottom of how fossil fuel companies have raked in trillions of dollars of profit at the expense of our planet and our health, all while spreading doubt and disinformation about the dangers of fossil fuels," Maloney said through a spokesperson.

The letter cited a study in the peer-reviewed journal Climatic Change that said 91 think tanks and advocacy organizations that downplayed global warming were funded by Exxon and industry groups.

The requests come months after a video surfaced in June, in which an Exxon lobbyist said the company's public support for a tax on carbon was a ruse because the plan to curb climate change would never gain enough political support to be adopted. The day the footage aired, Darren Woods, Exxon's chairman and chief executive, condemned the lobbyist's remarks.

The requests also come as Democrats seek to pass climate measures in the massive budget reconciliation bill, some of which fossil fuel interests oppose because they could add costs to drilling and mining.

BP said it is advocating for policies such as carbon pricing and regulating methane emissions that support the transition to a net-zero emissions world by 2050.

Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said the company had no comment "as of now." The two other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

API spokesperson Bethany Aronhalt said her organization welcomes the opportunity to testify and "advance our priorities of pricing carbon, regulating methane and reliably producing American energy."

A spokesperson for the Chamber said the group believes that inaction on climate change is not an option and that it has been working with lawmakers on solutions "most notably" in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.


(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Related Offshore News

The ACC printer will be designed to print molds for key components of wind turbines, with sizes up 9,5 meters in diameter and 30 to 60 tons in weight.- Credit: voxeljet

GE, Partners Building World’s Largest 3D Printer for...
Credit: donvictori0

Norway's Offshore Licensing Round Attracts Bids from 31...


Trending Offshore News

Dev Sanyal - Credit: BP

BP's Renewables Boss Sanyal Quits
People
Oceanic Sirius - Credit: GIBFRAN46/MarineTraffic.com

CGG Extends Seismic Vessel Deal with Shearwater in Brazil
Vessels

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference: Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference: Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

US House Panel to Probe Oil Companies Over Climate Disinformation

US House Panel to Probe Oil Companies Over Climate Disinformation

Harvey Gulf Adds Second Tri-fueled Vessel with Real Time Emissions Monitoring

Harvey Gulf Adds Second Tri-fueled Vessel with Real Time Emissions Monitoring

Well Expertise Deploys Data Gumbo's Smart Contract Solution for Wellesley Petroleum Work

Well Expertise Deploys Data Gumbo's Smart Contract Solution for Wellesley Petroleum Work

DOF's Norskan Clinches AHTS Deals with Petrobras

DOF's Norskan Clinches AHTS Deals with Petrobras

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine