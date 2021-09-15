Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

Oilfield services firm Halliburton has secured an integrated services contract to execute a three to five well drilling and completions campaign for the Mediterannean Sea-focused oil and gas firm Energean.

The U.S.-based oilfield services giant said the newly awarded work followed a successful four well offshore drilling campaign that Halliburton previously executed in the Karish and Karish North gas fields, offshore Israel.

"Halliburton will collaborate with Energean to economically and safely deliver exploration, appraisal, and development wells offshore Israel. The contract is for three firm and two optional wells to deliver all services including project management, directional drilling, drill bits, drilling fluids, cementing, solids control, wireline, slickline, completions, production enhancement, and subsea services," Halliburton said.

According to Halliburton, key technologies deployed include the StrataXaminer wireline logging solution that helps operators acquire more accurate well data and better evaluate production potential, the 7 3/8” Dash electrohydraulic subsea safety system, and iCruise Intelligent Rotary Steerable System to deliver faster and more accurate wells.

“We are excited to build on our strong relationship with Energean and honored to once again be selected to deliver integrated project management services that maximize the value of their offshore Mediterranean wells,” said Ahmed Kenawi, senior vice president of Europe, Eurasia and Sub-Saharan Africa Region. “This campaign will deliver a fully integrated solution using our Halliburton 4.0 digital platform and drilling technologies to optimize well delivery.”

Energean said in June it had signed a drilling rig contract with Stena Drilling for the use of the Stena Icemax drillship for a drilling campaign offshore Israel that aims to double the company's reserve base.

The 2022-2023 drilling program in the Mediterranean Sea, off Israel, is expected to target the derisking of unrisked prospective recoverable resources of over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent ("boe"), according to the oil and gas company.

Under the contract, Stena Icemax will be used to drill three firm wells and two optional wells. The first firm is well expected to spud in 1Q 2022. The firm wells are all expected to be drilled during 2022.

The firm wells to be drilled are the Karish North development well, the Karish Main-04 appraisal well, and the Athena exploration well.