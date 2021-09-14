Cotta Named Supply Chain Manager for Mayflower Wind

Massachusetts offshore wind developer Mayflower Wind announced it has hired Will Cotta as its supply chain manager.

Cotta, who has experience working with the Mass Clean Energy Center and the offshore wind industry, is charged with growing Mayflower’s supply chain in the New Bedford and Fall River area as well as across Massachusetts.

“Will has the knowledge, insights and experience that enables him to make sure that offshore wind development is done in a manner that is fully compatible with existing ocean uses and with environmental stewardship in mind. These important skills along with his supply chain expertise, make him a welcome and wonderful addition to the Mayflower Wind team,” said Michael Brown, CEO of Mayflower Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between Shell and Ocean Winds.

Cotta served nine years as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard where he specialized in maritime safety and disaster recovery. In 2018, he was recognized as the Coast Guard Engineer of the Year and nominated for the Federal Engineer of the Year in recognition of his work on marine salvage and expanding the use of alternative fuels in the maritime industry.

Cotta comes to Mayflower Wind from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation where he served as the Offshore Wind Supply Chain Director. He holds an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a BS in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and completed the Naval Command and Staff online program at the U.S. Naval War College.