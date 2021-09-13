Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Over Two-thirds of Offshore Oil Output Remains Shut in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

September 13, 2021

Credit: Victor Moussa/AdobeStock
Credit: Victor Moussa/AdobeStock

U.S. offshore oil companies restored almost 200,000 barrels of production on Friday, while most of the Gulf Coast crude output remained offline following Hurricane Ida, government data showed.

The storm hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico almost two weeks ago, damaging infrastructure and removing more than 21 million barrels of production from the market.

Over two-thirds of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's oil production, or 1.2 million barrels per day, were still shut as repair efforts dragged on, helping to support global oil prices.

Over 1.68 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas were also offline on Friday, while a total of 65 platforms and three rigs continue evacuated, said the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest U.S. privately-owned deepwater crude terminal, has fully reopened its marine operations for imports and exports.

Pipeline operator Enbridge on Friday said its offshore assets were ready to operate once producers bring production back online.

Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday sought another 1.5 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to feed its 520,000 barrels per day Baton Rouge refinery. The oil "will help us completely restore normal operations," said Julie King, a company spokesperson.

Chevron on Thursday said it has restored partial production at its Jack St. Malo and Blind Faith platforms.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci)

Production Gulf of Mexico North America

Related Offshore News

(Image: NOAA)

Energy Firms Face Another Storm in US Gulf
Credit: otmman/AdobeStock

Gulf of Mexico: Offshore Rigs Start to Return after Ida...


Trending Offshore News

Ekofisk - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Aker Solutions Wins More Work at Tommeliten Alpha...
Engineering
Credit: Mooreast

Mooring Solutions Firm Acquires New Facility, Plans...
Energy

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Energy Firms Face Another Storm in US Gulf

Energy Firms Face Another Storm in US Gulf

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast

Hybrid Battery Package Installed on Siem PSV

Hybrid Battery Package Installed on Siem PSV

Crosby Tugs Merges with SEA.O.G

Crosby Tugs Merges with SEA.O.G

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine