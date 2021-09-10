Royal IHC's Hi-Traq Mk 1 Trenching Vehicle Wraps First GoM Campaign

Dutch company Royal IHC has via its Offshore Energy Division delivered a Hi-Traq Mk 1 multi-purpose trenching vehicle to a UK-based company for operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Royal IHC, which did not reveal the name of the client, the trenching vehicle has recently completed its first campaign, proving the revolutionary technology.

The 1,600-horsepower vehicle can be configured for pipe or cable installation. Tooling packages (mechanical cutter and high-powered jetting) suit a spectrum of seabed conditions and terrains, the company said.

The four-track design allows the vehicle to navigate complex seabed terrain and provides a high degree of maneuverability.

Andre Merlino, Executive Director Offshore Energy, said: "Our next generation multi-tool trencher has been designed to deliver significant operational capability to offshore O&G pipes and renewable power cables, giving our client a competitive advantage in the marketplace. We look forward to providing them with ongoing support throughout operations and the life cycle of the equipment.”