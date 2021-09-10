Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Royal IHC's Hi-Traq Mk 1 Trenching Vehicle Wraps First GoM Campaign

September 10, 2021

Credit: Royal IHC
Credit: Royal IHC

Dutch company Royal IHC has via its Offshore Energy Division delivered a Hi-Traq Mk 1 multi-purpose trenching vehicle to a UK-based company for operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Royal IHC, which did not reveal the name of the client, the trenching vehicle has recently completed its first campaign, proving the revolutionary technology.

The 1,600-horsepower vehicle can be configured for pipe or cable installation. Tooling packages (mechanical cutter and high-powered jetting) suit a spectrum of seabed conditions and terrains, the company said.

The four-track design allows the vehicle to navigate complex seabed terrain and provides a high degree of maneuverability.

Andre Merlino, Executive Director Offshore Energy, said: "Our next generation multi-tool trencher has been designed to deliver significant operational capability to offshore O&G pipes and renewable power cables, giving our client a competitive advantage in the marketplace. We look forward to providing them with ongoing support throughout operations and the life cycle of the equipment.”

Energy Vehicle News Industry News Activity Gulf of Mexico Subsea Vehicles Trenching

Related Offshore News

Credit: Gerwin Schadl/AdobeStock

Zero Subsidy: Germany Awards Offshore Wind Licenses for...
Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman

ExxonMobil Finds Oil at Pinktail Well, Offshore Guyana


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - A Shell platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Shell / Copyright Mike Duhon Productions

Shell Weighs COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Firing Staff Who...
Energy
Credit: Keppel

VIDEO: Guyana's Second FPSO Sets Sail from Singapore
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Royal IHC's Hi-Traq Mk 1 Trenching Vehicle Wraps First GoM Campaign

Royal IHC's Hi-Traq Mk 1 Trenching Vehicle Wraps First GoM Campaign

Shell Redeploying Workers to Mars Platform in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Redeploying Workers to Mars Platform in Gulf of Mexico

BW Offshore In Barossa FPSO Equity JV Partnership

BW Offshore In Barossa FPSO Equity JV Partnership

Recycling: Aging Wind Turbines Offer Huge Opportunity for UK, Report Says

Recycling: Aging Wind Turbines Offer Huge Opportunity for UK, Report Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine