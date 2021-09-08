Shell and Kongsberg in Well Digitalization Push

Oil major Shell and Norway's Kongsberg Digital have entered an agreement to collaborate and enable digital solutions and transformation for Shell's well delivery and performance.

According to Kongsberg, Shell has used Kongsberg Digital’s real-time data products in its global wells portfolio for several years. Now, Shell is undertaking a digital transformation of its wells business with a need for digital solutions.

Jon Crane, Vice President of Wells Digital in Shell International said:"Shell and Kongsberg both have a long track record of innovations over 100 years. We are excited to formalize our collaboration on the next generation projects in Wells IoT and Shell's wider Digital transformation. Advances in cloud technology, ML delivery, and visualization techniques open up opportunities to improve operational safety and decision-making. This will position both companies at the forefront of drilling and wells digital journey."

The agreement is to align initiatives across the overall life cycle for well deliveries, through planning, execution, and reporting by shared visibility into each other’s roadmap and to increase the creation of market-driven applications, Kongsberg said.