Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Multiple Offshore Platforms for 'Supermajor' in Angola

September 7, 2021

A Sea Swift platform by Aquaterra - Credit: Aquaterra (File Photo)
Offshore engineering firm Aquaterra Energy has signed an engineering and design service agreement with an unnamed "supermajor" to deliver multiple offshore platforms over a three-year period. 

The platforms, of Aquaterra Energy's Sea Swift design, will be destined for off the coast of the Cabinda Province, offshore Angola.

"Won through a competitive tender process, Aquaterra Energy stood out due to its breadth of platform delivery experience in West Africa, previous experience with the same client, and dedication to providing local content," Aquaterra said.

Work has already begun on the first platform, which will be engineered for a 20-year production life in approximately 75m of water. Aquaterra Energy’s Sea Swift solution was chosen for its flexible design, which supports minimized installation times, and for its ability to be fabricated in-country, the company said.

The initial platform will be equipped with solar panels, which will allow for the platform to be powered purely by renewable energy.


Production Africa

