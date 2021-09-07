Peterson Names CEO Successor

Energy industry logistics provider Peterson said Tuesday that Sarah Moore would succeed Erwin Kooij as CEO, after he retires on January 1, 2022.

Moore has been with Peterson since 2009, serving in a variety of key roles, including Innovation and Projects Director and, most recently, Executive Director.

Peterson had this to say about its current CEO Kooij, who will retire at the end of the year:

"Since joining Peterson in the early 1980s, Erwin has played a key role in the growth of the business both in the North Sea and internationally, particularly in the development of sharing and collaboration models. A passionate advocate of the shared economy, Erwin was part of the formation of the Southern North Sea Pool, a unique and pioneering collaboration model in the Netherlands, where operators outsource their combined marine and helicopter requirements to one logistics facilitator, Peterson. Erwin will retire at the end of 2021,"

Kooij said: “I am very pleased that following a diligent and thorough selection process, Sarah Moore has been chosen as my successor.

“Sarah has made a significant contribution to the business over the past 12 years, firstly by playing a major role in the development of our Lighthouse technology suite, supporting the development of our portfolio businesses and latterly in establishing us in international locations, such as Qatar and Australia.

“With the energy industry going through a period of significant change, these are exciting times for Peterson Energy Logistics, and I am pleased that Sarah will lead the business forward from the start of next year.”

Moore said: “It is an honor to succeed Erwin and lead Peterson Energy Logistics alongside a strong management team. Supply chain innovation will be critical to realising the energy transition for our industry. Our ambitious plans and firm partnerships with our clients will see new models drive this change, against a backdrop of unwavering focus on quality and safety.”

