Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kumul Petroleum Awarded Pandora License Offshore PNG

September 3, 2021

Managing Director of Kumul Petroleum Wapu Sonk (left) - The Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua (right) - Credit: Kumul Petroleum
Managing Director of Kumul Petroleum Wapu Sonk (left) - The Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua (right) - Credit: Kumul Petroleum

The Government of Papua New Guinea has granted the right s to the Pandora offshore license to Kumul Petroleum, the company's fourth license in the country, with the first three awarded in April.

The Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua said the award empowered Papua New Guinea’s own NOC to take a “significant step forward in its mandate."

The Pandora license area covers 765 square kilometers offshore PNG's Gulf Province. It is located west of Port Moresby in water depths ranging from 200-500 meters

Managing Director of Kumul Petroleum Wapu Sonk said the Pandora license presented the opportunity to put to test the aggregation and development concepts that the company has been developing. According to a press release issued by the ministry of petroleum the four blocks could contain 2TCF of gas.

Sonk said Kumul Petroleum would now be able to consolidate its assets and move toward commercializing fields that were previously held by different owners and were otherwise considered stranded, isolated, and economically challenging.

Kumul Petroleum’s commercialization plans will include drilling of delineation and development wells and project capital investments. 

To mitigate Kumul Petroleum’s associated risk exposures, the company said it would look to invite joint venture partners and technical service providers with the requisite technical and financial capabilities who will assume critical roles in the development of these gas fields.

Sonk said: “Kumul Petroleum will commit itself to work with the Department of Petroleum in carrying out the licence conditions. We will also look at the best way possible to commercialize this licence so that it benefits our people who have entrusted us to hold this licence.”

 Credit: PNG Ministry of Petroleum


 

Energy Industry News Activity Asia Regulations

Related Offshore News

© Evtim Petrov / MarineTraffic.com

Noble Drillship Damaged by Hurricane Ida
WilPhoenix - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Ithaca Energy's North Sea Oil Find 'a Ray of Light' for UK...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni Makes Major Oil Find at Its First Ever Well Drilled...
Energy
© Evtim Petrov / MarineTraffic.com

Noble Drillship Damaged by Hurricane Ida
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

BSOG Project a Litmus Test for Romanian Offshore Gas Investments

BSOG Project a Litmus Test for Romanian Offshore Gas Investments

Kumul Petroleum Awarded Pandora License Offshore PNG

Kumul Petroleum Awarded Pandora License Offshore PNG

Offshore Vessel Hits Platform at South Pars Field, Off Iran

Offshore Vessel Hits Platform at South Pars Field, Off Iran

McDermott Installs Offshore Platform in Vietnam

McDermott Installs Offshore Platform in Vietnam

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine