Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Environmental Concerns: Shareholder Asks Petrobras to Skip Offshore Oil Tender

August 27, 2021

Photo by André Motta de Souza/Petrobras News Agency
Photo by André Motta de Souza/Petrobras News Agency

Anapetro, an association of shareholders in Brazil’s Petrobras who are also employees, on Thursday publicly asked the state-run oil company to skip an upcoming auction of an oil area near coral reefs, due to environmental concerns.

In a public letter to company management, Anapetro said 14 of the 92 offshore oil exploration areas due to be auctioned off by the government are located close to ecologically sensitive maritime reserves, including the Fernando de Noronha archipelago and the Abrolhos archipelago, famed for its coral reefs.

The so-called 17th oil bidding round, scheduled for Oct. 7, includes a broad range of areas off the coast of southeastern and northeastern Brazil.

In addition to Petrobras, Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, TotalEnergies SE, Ecopetrol SA, Karoon Energy Ltd and Murphy Oil Corp have signed up to participate.

“Participating in this auction is reckless, given its judicial and environmental fragility, and also the effective risk to Petrobras’ image,” said Mario Dal Zot, president of Anapetro and the head of judicial affairs for FUP, Brazil’s largest oil workers union. The letter comes the day before an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting Petrobras is holding to elect eight board members. 

Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Abrolhos archipelago has been the subject of environmental concern in the past. Exploration blocks adjacent to the islands received no bids in a separate round in 2019 after federal prosecutors revealed they were looking into the legality of the potential concessions.

/Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)
 

Energy Activity South America Regulations

Related Offshore News

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazil's Enauta in Exclusive Talks with Yinson for "New"...
One of the largest European oil and gas producers, Denmark last year banned new North Sea oil and gas exploration and committed to ending its existing production by 2050.- Credit: ThomasBang/AdobeStock

Denmark, Costa Rica Call Countries to Set Oil Output...


Trending Offshore News

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazil's Enauta in Exclusive Talks with Yinson for "New"...
Energy
For illustration only - One of Transocean's drillships - Credit: Ana/AdobeStock

Transocean Wins Firm Contract for 8th Gen Ultra-deepwater...
Deepwater

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

First US-built Offshore Wind Substation to be Constructed in Texas

First US-built Offshore Wind Substation to be Constructed in Texas

Petronas Swings to 2Q Profit. CEO Says Oil Market Recovery 'Fragile'

Petronas Swings to 2Q Profit. CEO Says Oil Market Recovery 'Fragile'

Oil Firms Race to Complete Gulf of Mexico Evacuations as Major Storm Approaches

Oil Firms Race to Complete Gulf of Mexico Evacuations as Major Storm Approaches

Ex-Total E&P Denmark Boss to Lead Green Transition of Ramboll's Oil & Gas Division

Ex-Total E&P Denmark Boss to Lead Green Transition of Ramboll's Oil & Gas Division

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine