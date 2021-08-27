Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Shuts Production at Four Gulf of Mexico Platforms as Storm Ida Approaches

August 27, 2021

Appomattox platform - Copyright Allison Smith/Shell
Appomattox platform - Copyright Allison Smith/Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is shutting production at four Gulf of Mexico offshore platforms and evacuating all workers from those locations because of the threat from Tropical Storm Ida, the company said on Thursday night.

The Ursa, Mars, Olympus, and Appomattox platforms are being shut in and all workers flown back onshore, Shell said. 

Production has also been shut in at the Stones oil and natural gas project in the ultra-deep Gulf of Mexico as the floating production system Turritella is preparing to disconnect and move out of Ida's forecast path.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Energy Industry News Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Noble Roger Lewis - Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie/MarineTraffic.com

ADES to Buy Four Noble Corp. Jack-up Rigs with Saudi...
Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazil's Enauta in Exclusive Talks with Yinson for "New"...


Trending Offshore News

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazil's Enauta in Exclusive Talks with Yinson for "New"...
Energy
For illustration only - One of Transocean's drillships - Credit: Ana/AdobeStock

Transocean Wins Firm Contract for 8th Gen Ultra-deepwater...
Deepwater

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

First US-built Offshore Wind Substation to be Constructed in Texas

First US-built Offshore Wind Substation to be Constructed in Texas

Petronas Swings to 2Q Profit. CEO Says Oil Market Recovery 'Fragile'

Petronas Swings to 2Q Profit. CEO Says Oil Market Recovery 'Fragile'

Oil Firms Race to Complete Gulf of Mexico Evacuations as Major Storm Approaches

Oil Firms Race to Complete Gulf of Mexico Evacuations as Major Storm Approaches

Ex-Total E&P Denmark Boss to Lead Green Transition of Ramboll's Oil & Gas Division

Ex-Total E&P Denmark Boss to Lead Green Transition of Ramboll's Oil & Gas Division

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine