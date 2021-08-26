Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

IOG Renames UK North Sea Project

August 26, 2021

Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG

UK-based oil company IOG, focused on developing its Southern North Sea gas fields, has renamed its Core Project and the associated Thames infrastructure.

IOG, which changed its own name from Independent Oil & Gas to IOG in April, has said that the Core Project would now be named Saturn Banks Project, and the Thames infrastructure would be named Saturn Banks Pipeline System.

IOG said the names were a reference to local seabed features in the Southern North Sea ("SNS").

The company in June installed the Blythe and Southwark gas platforms at their respective offshore field locations in the UK.

Located in the southern North Sea, the two usually unmanned, remotely controlled platforms are part of IOG's project now known as Saturn Bank which comprises gas resources across six discovered UK Southern North Sea gas fields. Saturn Bank Phase 1 focuses on the development of Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields.

IOG CEO said that the company had installed the 12" line from Blythe to the main 24" Saturn Banks Pipeline, 6" line from Elgood to Blythe, and the Elgood umbilical, with the remaining subsea equipment being installed as part of the ongoing campaign on the lead-in to first gas from the Blythe Hub this year.

IOG also that refurbishment and recommissioning process for the co-owned Saturn Banks Reception Facilities continued to progress at the Bacton Gas Terminal ("BGT") to prepare for first gas.

First gas from Phase 1 is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 on completion of the Blythe well drilling, spudded earlier in August, and onshore recommissioning activities.  The well is expected to take under three months to complete. The Elgood well was drilled earlier this year.

Pipelay campaign to install 6km extension of the 24" Saturn Banks pipeline to the Southwark field expected in Q1 2022, ahead of Southwark first gas which expected in Q2 2022.

Late in July, IOG signed a gas sales agreement with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Limited ("GM&T"). The contract followed a competitive offtake process involving more than 10 bidders over recent months, IOG said.

Under the deal, IOG will, over a two-year period, sell gas to Gazprom from the Elgood and Southwark offshore fields, part of the Phase 1 development, and the Nailsworth and Elland fields that form part of its Phase 2 development.

Energy Industry News Activity Production UKCS

Related Offshore News

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazil's Enauta in Exclusive Talks with Yinson for "New"...
Credit: Carnarvon Petroleum

Sapura Energy Bags FEED for Santos' Dorado Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Triton Offshore, LLC)

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of...
Legal
Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

MHO's New CTVs Have Zero-emissions Capability

MHO's New CTVs Have Zero-emissions Capability

Boatbuilders SAFE Boats, Diverse Marine Target US Offshore Wind

Boatbuilders SAFE Boats, Diverse Marine Target US Offshore Wind

US Offshore Oil Workers Flee as Storm Approaches Gulf of Mexico

US Offshore Oil Workers Flee as Storm Approaches Gulf of Mexico

Cambodia Seeks Return of Ship Carrying Country's First Oil Output

Cambodia Seeks Return of Ship Carrying Country's First Oil Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine