Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BHP at Risk of Credit Rating Downgrade on Oil Business Sale

August 24, 2021

Credit: BHP
Credit: BHP

BHP Group is at risk of a two-notch downgrade that would provoke its lowest ever credit rating as the sale of its petroleum business raises the miner's dependence on its major business of iron ore, S&P Global said on Tuesday.

BHP has agreed to hive off its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum Ltd in a nil-premium merger, in return for new Woodside shares which will go to BHP shareholders, who will own 48% of the enlarged group.

The sale will reduce BHP's portfolio diversity and will raise its dependency on a single asset, the agency noted.

S&P Global said it was placing 'A' long- and 'A-1' short-term ratings on BHP, as well as the 'A' issue rating on the group's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

That means BHP's rating could fall to BBB+, which would be its lowest since it was first rated in 1995.

 "The CreditWatch placement indicates that we could lower our ratings on BHP by up to two notches in the coming months, based on our updated review of the strength of the group's business risk profile, if the divestment of its petroleum assets takes place as proposed," it said in a note. 

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jacqueline Wong)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Activity Production Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Gjøa platform - Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy Brings Online Duva Field, Off Norway
Credit: Carnarvon Petroleum

Santos Selects Altera for Dorado FPSO FEED


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

One Dead, Five Missing as Fire Erupts on Pemex Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Worley Names New CFO

Worley Names New CFO

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine