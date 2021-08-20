DOF Subsea Nets Contract Extension in Africa

Oslo-listed offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea has secured a 6-month extension to a contract in Africa.

The company said that the project, with an unnamed client and at an undisclosed location, would continue using the Skandi Seven throughout the extended duration.

The vessel is used for integrated FSV services, project management, engineering, procurement, and logistical services within deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea infrastructure.

While DOF was tight-lipped on further details, MarineTraffic.com AIS data on Skandi Seven show the vessel has recently left Luanda, Angola, en route to "EAST HUB, BLOCK 15."

East Hub development is an area offshore Angola, operated by Eni. The company earlier this week said it had brought online the Cuica field in Angola's block 15/06, via the Armada Olombendo FPSO.

Apart from Cuica, the FPSO is now receiving and treating the production of Cabaça, Cabaça South East, and UM8 fields for a total of 12 wells and 5 manifolds at a water depth ranging from 400 to 500 meters. The Olombendo FPSO will also receive production from the Cabaça North field in 4Q 2021.



