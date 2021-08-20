PGS Releases More Data in Support of Oil Exploration Offshore Nigeria

Norwegian seismic data firm PGS has this week made available an additional 1000 sq. km of reprocessed 3D data from OPL 248 are offshore Nigeria, completing its PGS Niger Delta 2020 Reprocessing package.

The company said the data package was well-timed for a reassessment of Nigerian offshore exploration opportunities.

On Monday 16 August, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2021, with new preferential tax provisions for deep offshore projects that encourage exploratory activities in this area.

"The West Niger Delta 2020 Reprocessed 3D survey covers blocks OPL 248, 249, 250, 2011, and OML 140, and spans two main structural provinces directly linked to the gravity-driven movement of the Akata Shale Formation. Enhanced imaging has been achieved by broadband reprocessing of PGS 3D data using modern workflows, resulting in a far clearer illumination of complex structures and potential exploration targets," PGS said.