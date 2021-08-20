Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Releases More Data in Support of Oil Exploration Offshore Nigeria

August 20, 2021

One thousand square kilometers of newly reprocessed 3D seismic data over OPL 248 is now available in the PGS MultiClient Library. Credit: PGS
One thousand square kilometers of newly reprocessed 3D seismic data over OPL 248 is now available in the PGS MultiClient Library. Credit: PGS

Norwegian seismic data firm PGS has this week made available an additional 1000 sq. km of reprocessed 3D data from OPL 248 are offshore Nigeria, completing its PGS Niger Delta 2020 Reprocessing package.

The company said the data package was well-timed for a reassessment of Nigerian offshore exploration opportunities.

On Monday 16 August, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2021, with new preferential tax provisions for deep offshore projects that encourage exploratory activities in this area.

"The West Niger Delta 2020 Reprocessed 3D survey covers blocks OPL 248, 249, 250, 2011, and OML 140, and spans two main structural provinces directly linked to the gravity-driven movement of the Akata Shale Formation. Enhanced imaging has been achieved by broadband reprocessing of PGS 3D data using modern workflows, resulting in a far clearer illumination of complex structures and potential exploration targets," PGS said.

Energy Activity Geoscience Seismic

Related Offshore News

A Drillship used by ExxonMobil to drill in Guyana - Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Emerging Oil Nations Reject Climate Curbs on Exploration,...
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris CEO, CFO Step Down. Ex-Seadrill CEO Takes Helm


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris CEO, CFO Step Down. Ex-Seadrill CEO Takes Helm
Energy
BHP's platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BHP

Opinion: BHP's Petroleum Exit Shows Oil and Gas May Follow...
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Transocean and Dolphin Drilling Make New Bid for Seadrill

Transocean and Dolphin Drilling Make New Bid for Seadrill

Minister Blasts Activists Protesting Against Offshore Seismic Blasting in Australia

Minister Blasts Activists Protesting Against Offshore Seismic Blasting in Australia

DOF Subsea Nets Contract Extension in Africa

DOF Subsea Nets Contract Extension in Africa

PGS Releases More Data in Support of Oil Exploration Offshore Nigeria

PGS Releases More Data in Support of Oil Exploration Offshore Nigeria

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine