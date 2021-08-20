Cazeres to Head Longitude Engineering's U.S. Marine Renewables Push

Longitude Engineering, part of AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group), has appointed Nicolas Cazeres as managing director of its operations in the USA, overseeing the company’s growing activity in the local market, and in particular in the North American marine renewables sector.

Longitude offers engineering, design, and analysis services to support the delivery of marine projects at all stages of a project life cycle. It operates in the renewables, maritime, defense, and oil & gas sectors.

Nicolas Cazeres is a naval architect with engineering experience across both offshore renewables and oil and gas markets. He specializes in marine operations engineering and floating structure design

He will oversee the expansion of Longitude’s service offering to support clients in the energy and maritime markets, with a particular focus on the growing US offshore wind market, the company said.

Cazeres will be based in Boston, Massachusetts, building on ABL Group’s existing renewable energy engineering presence in the country’s North East.

"Cazeres takes up his new role following six-and-a-half years as managing director for Longitude in Singapore, overseeing operations in the Asia Pacific region. During that time, Longitude contributed to several key offshore wind projects and helped asset owners in mobilizing for offshore campaigns," the company said.

“Nicolas was instrumental in establishing Longitude as a leading engineering consultant in supporting Asia’s growing offshore wind market. As the US now eyes up rapid growth of its offshore wind assets from its current 42 MW to the target 30GW by 2030, we look forward to Nicolas bringing his expertise to support this fast-moving market,” says Jake Anderson, managing director of Longitude.