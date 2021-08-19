Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Companies Owe Nigerian State Agency $4 Billion, Minister Says

August 19, 2021

© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock
© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

International oil companies operating in Nigeria owe $4 billion to an agency responsible for fostering development in the Niger Delta, the impoverished wetlands region where much of the industry is located, a minister said on Thursday.

Tayo Alasoadura, minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs, said the debt to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had been accumulating over a long period of time, but did not name specific companies.

"International oil companies are expected to pay 3% of their annual budget to NDDC as their major income but they have been defaulting for a long period of time," Alasoadura told reporters.

"Efforts are being made to get the outstanding payments which is up to $4 billion from them. All of them are owing," he said.

It was not clear what potential enforcement mechanisms might be available to the NDDC or the government.

Asked to respond to Alasoadura's remarks, a spokesman for U.S. major ExxonMobil said: "ExxonMobil complies with all governmental laws, rules and regulations applicable to its operations within and outside the United States."

Spokespersons for Anglo-Dutch firm Shell and for Italy's Eni said they would send responses later, while Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.


(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Libby George, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Energy Africa Oil

Related Offshore News

BHP's platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BHP

Opinion: BHP's Petroleum Exit Shows Oil and Gas May Follow...
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris CEO, CFO Step Down. Ex-Seadrill CEO Takes Helm


Trending Offshore News

Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Northern Drilling Cancels Drillship Order with DSME. Seeks...
Energy
Liza Destiny FPSO in Guyana - Credit. Rolf Jonsen/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana to Increase Oil Royalties and Revamp Contract Terms...
Activity

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Oil Companies Owe Nigerian State Agency $4 Billion, Minister Says

Oil Companies Owe Nigerian State Agency $4 Billion, Minister Says

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Wood Secures First-ever UKEF-backed Energy Transition Loan

Wood Secures First-ever UKEF-backed Energy Transition Loan

OFCO Buys Seven Offshore Support Vessels

OFCO Buys Seven Offshore Support Vessels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine