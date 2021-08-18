Petronas Says Delivers Maiden Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas said Wednesday it had delivered its first carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Shikoku Electric.

The cargo was delivered from the Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu and was received Tuesday at the Sakaide LNG terminal in Shikoku Island, Japan.

Petronas said it had offset the estimated life cycle carbon footprint of the LNG cargo through renewables-based carbon credits for the emissions generated from upstream gas exploration and production, transportation, liquefaction, and shipping of the cargo.

"Additionally, the carbon credits used by Petronas for the delivery were certified through a rigorous verification process under the Verified Carbon Standard program, which is globally recognised and has been adopted by energy players and producers," Petronas said.

Petronas President & Group Chief Executive Officer, Tengku Muhammad Taufik said, “Reflecting our support of the energy transition and in line with our Statement of Purpose, PETRONAS will continue diversifying our products and offerings to the market, while transforming ourselves to be a cleaner and more sustainable energy provider."

Petronas also said it was reducing its carbon footprint throughout its LNG and gas value chain.

"These carbon reduction efforts, among others, include powering the PLC with 90MW of hydroelectricity, conducting flare recovery as well as carbon capture and storage from offshore gas fields," the company said.