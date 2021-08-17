Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Industry Groups Sue Biden Administration over Drilling Auctions Halt

August 17, 2021

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Major U.S. oil industry groups on Monday sued the Biden administration for halting drilling auctions on federal lands and waters this year, arguing the government is required by law to hold regular sales.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and 11 other groups filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Western District of Louisiana. It seeks to compel the U.S. Department of Interior to reinstate the lease sales, calling the length of the stoppage "unprecedented."

During his campaign, President Joe Biden promised to stop issuing new leases to oil and gas companies as part of an ambitious agenda to combat climate change and move the country off of fossil fuel use by 2050. His administration paused drilling auctions in January pending a review of the program's environmental impacts and value to taxpayers.

Since then, the administration has been sued by oil-producing states and industry groups who say the pause is costing them jobs and revenue.

"The law is clear: the department must hold lease sales and provide a justification for significant policy changes," API Chief Legal Officer Paul Afonso said in a statement. "They have yet to meet these requirements in the eight months since instituting a federal leasing pause, which continues to create uncertainty for U.S. natural gas and oil producers."

The administration's review, which formally began in March, had been expected to be wrapped up by now. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in May that a report would be released in "early summer," and in late July told a Congressional committee that it was coming "very soon."

Interior officials would not comment on the suit.

In June, a federal judge in Louisiana granted a preliminary injunction to Louisiana and 12 other states that sued the Interior Department over the leasing freeze. At the time, Biden administration officials said they would comply with the ruling but have not moved to resume auctions. 

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Drilling Industry News Activity North America Regulations

Related Offshore News

Gulf of Mexico oil platforms / Credit:Troy V Smith/AdobeStock

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Producers: Pandemic Accelerates...
BHP's Shenzi platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit; BHP

Woodside Confirms Talks to Buy BHP's Oil and Gas Business


Trending Offshore News

BHP's platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BHP

BHP Agrees to Sell Oil and Gas Business to Woodside
Mergers & Acquisitions
Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill - Credit: Woodside

Woodside Names Meg O’Neill CEO
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Odfjell Oceanwind Gets Enova Grant for Mobile Offshore Wind Units

Odfjell Oceanwind Gets Enova Grant for Mobile Offshore Wind Units

Report: Qatar's Oct-loading al-Shaheen Crude Term Price Set at 2-month Low

Report: Qatar's Oct-loading al-Shaheen Crude Term Price Set at 2-month Low

Investors Jittery Over $29B Woodside, BHP Oil and Gas Deal

Investors Jittery Over $29B Woodside, BHP Oil and Gas Deal

Shell Books Valaris Drillship for Operations in Sao Tome and Principe and Namibia

Shell Books Valaris Drillship for Operations in Sao Tome and Principe and Namibia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine