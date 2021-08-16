Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS CFO Amundsen Resigns, Replacement Named

August 16, 2021

Fredrik Amundsen has resigned from his position as CFO of TGS - Credit: TGS
Fredrik Amundsen has resigned from his position as CFO of TGS, a Norwegian oil and gas seismic data company.

Amundsen had been the CFO since February 2020, having previously served as Executive Vice President (EVP) Europe at TGS.

"The company has appointed Sven Børre Larsen as interim CFO effective immediately. Mr. Larsen held the CFO position from 2015 to 2019 and has since been responsible for Strategy, M&A, and Investor Relations, reporting to the CEO. Fredrik Amundsen will be available for
the company during his notice period of six months," TGS said.

"We are grateful for Fredrik's contribution to TGS, both in his position as CFO and in prior positions in the company. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors as he pursues opportunities outside of TGS. Thanks to the breadth and depth of the TGS leadership team, we are pleased to have an internal candidate to fill the role with immediate effect.

" As part of his previous responsibilities, Sven played an important part in the transformation of TGS from a geophysical data company to a broad energy data company. As CFO, he will continue to contribute to the growth of the company in this new market," says Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

OPEC+ Sees No Need to Meet US Call for More Supply

Saudi Aramco Looking to Raise $17B from Gas Pipeline Sale

Substation Jacket Installed at Saint Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm Site

Challenger Energy Believes in The Bahamas Offshore Potential Despite Dry Well. Seeks Partner, License Extension

Offshore Engineer Magazine