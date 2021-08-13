'Large' OBN Survey for Magseis Fairfield in Asia

Oslo-listed ocean bottom node seismic data acquisition firm Magseis Fairfield has said it has secured a large OBN survey in Asia for an undisclosed customer.

The survey will take about five months to complete and will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Z700 node technology will be used for the project. Magseis Fairfield did not share details on the value of the contract.

Magseis Fairfield CEO Carel Hooijkaas: "With this significant contract award, we have expanded our presence beyond our core areas of the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico into Asia, where we expect to see more OBN surveys in the years to come.

"The revenue generation from this project will reflect that it requires our full Z700 inventory and two node handling vessels and will therefore be equivalent to ten single node handling vessel acquisition months. As the project will be executed during the winter months in the fourth quarter 2021 and the first quarter 2022, we maintain our Z700 crew availability for the 2022 North Sea season," he said.

According to info on Magseis Fairfield's website, Z700 nodes are used for shallow water surveys, and require a minimum two-vessel configuration — one for node management plus one source vessel.