UK-based Software Firm in Recruitment Drive after $5M Deals Secured in Oil & Gas Space

Aberdeen-based software firm ZynQ 360 is set to hire more people on the back of several contract awards in the oil and gas space totalling more than $5 million.

ZynQ 360 said Thursday that the contracts would be delivered across the USA, UK, and Western Australia, as well as "major projects" in Europe and Guyana.

It did not say who the clients were when asked by Offshore Engineer, but said the projects "are all for oil & gas majors on onshore and offshore assets."

The contract wins will see the cloud-based platform being adopted by both onshore and offshore assets to create digital twins, providing the clients with "rapid and reliable access" to new and existing visual data across these assets.

The company said the need for more people and the contracts follow the successful ‘Version 2’ launch it is visualization software and new licensing model earlier this year.

ZynQ 360 said it was looking to make a series of key appointments across the business to support this growth.

Managing Director, Brian Dillon, said: “The company made a conscious decision to invest significantly in our ZynQ software during the last twelve months and this has paid material dividends. Our global clients have definitely bought into our new business model in a big way,

and the trend will continue into 2022 and 2023 with further contract awards expected through Q3 and Q4 2021.”

While the company wouldn't provide info on the clients, a ZynQ 360 spokesperson shared some info on the number of people it plans to hire and on positions expected to be filled.

"We are currently advertising for 5 key roles and overall looking to increase our headcount from 31 to 40 globally," the spokesperson said.

The positions currently being advertised are International Business Development Manager; Business Development Manager; Marketing Manager; IT Manager; and Software Product Manager. Further positions will be within sales and field operations, the spokesperson added.



