SMD to Build SEAJET's Controlled Flow Excavation Equipment

August 11, 2021

Credit; SEAJET
Dubai-based SEAJET Systems, a company building controlled flow excavation (CFE) solutions, has signed a manufacturing partnership with Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD), one of the world’s largest independent designers and manufacturers of specialist subsea intervention equipment.

According to the two firms, SMD will build, test, and commission "the most advanced fleet of CFE equipment available in the market" in its production facility in Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne.  

The agreement follows SJS’s launch in May 2021, where the company offered the offshore energy industry the ability to own and operate CFE technology.

Faisel Chaudry, Managing Director at SJS said: "Following our launch, we’ve seen significant interest in our solutions that have been honed over 25 years, and now together with SMD, we offer a real step-change in CFE provision to our global client base."

SJS said its solution offers advanced hydrodynamic properties suitable for a wide range of applications and variable seabed conditions.  

 

