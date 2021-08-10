Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DNO Spuds Gomez Offshore Well

August 10, 2021

Borgland Dolphin / File Photo: Dolphin Drilling
Norwegian oil and gas company DNO has started drilling at the Gomez exploration well on the PL006C license offshore Norway.

The well was spudded over the weekend using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig. It will be drilled to a depth of around 3,300 meters below sea level, targeting Paleocene age formations.

The Borgland Dolphin rig arrived on location on  August 7 following the successful completion of plugging and abandonment of the three wells at the Oselvar field on the DNO-operated license PL274 and started drilling the Gomez well which is expected to take 45 days. Pre-drill estimates range 26-80 million barrels of oil equivalent. The well is close to existing infrastructure, including the Tor and Ekofisk complexes.

DNO holds a 65 percent operated interest in the license with the remaining stake held by Aker BP. 

Aker BP originally had a 15 percent interest but recently acquired another 20 percent interest in PL006C from DNO under a swap agreement in which DNO picked up a 25 percent participating interest in PL1085 (Tanumåsen) and increased its share from 20 to 30 percent in PL906 (Mugnetind), diversifying its position in the southern North Sea. The swap is subject to government approval.

The Gomez well is one of DNO's three exploration wells scheduled in 2021. The first well, Røver Nord (DNO 20 percent), resulted in what is likely a commercial discovery, DNO said. Following Gomez, the third exploration well is Mugnetind expected to spud in the fourth quarter of this year.


Drilling Activity Europe Rigs

WER's forecast identifies a demand of more than 35 optimal WTIVs and foundation vessels are required to meet international turbine and foundation installation demand through 2030 amounting to over $10 billion of capex. The Chinese market demand will be met with around 25 additional WTIVs and foundation vessels for close to $4 billion of capex. Photo © Zacharias/AdobeStock

Scarborough development illustration - Credit: Woodside (file image)

Woodside Hikes Scarborough Cost Estimate to $12 Billion


Image courtesy China Classification Society

WER's forecast identifies a demand of more than 35 optimal WTIVs and foundation vessels are required to meet international turbine and foundation installation demand through 2030 amounting to over $10 billion of capex. The Chinese market demand will be met with around 25 additional WTIVs and foundation vessels for close to $4 billion of capex. Photo © Zacharias/AdobeStock

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

Gulf of Mexico: Gate Energy Nets Whale Project Award with Shell

Chevron taps Baker Hughes for Jansz-Io Subsea Compression Manifold

