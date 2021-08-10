DNO Spuds Gomez Offshore Well

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO has started drilling at the Gomez exploration well on the PL006C license offshore Norway.

The well was spudded over the weekend using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig. It will be drilled to a depth of around 3,300 meters below sea level, targeting Paleocene age formations.

The Borgland Dolphin rig arrived on location on August 7 following the successful completion of plugging and abandonment of the three wells at the Oselvar field on the DNO-operated license PL274 and started drilling the Gomez well which is expected to take 45 days. Pre-drill estimates range 26-80 million barrels of oil equivalent. The well is close to existing infrastructure, including the Tor and Ekofisk complexes.

DNO holds a 65 percent operated interest in the license with the remaining stake held by Aker BP.

Aker BP originally had a 15 percent interest but recently acquired another 20 percent interest in PL006C from DNO under a swap agreement in which DNO picked up a 25 percent participating interest in PL1085 (Tanumåsen) and increased its share from 20 to 30 percent in PL906 (Mugnetind), diversifying its position in the southern North Sea. The swap is subject to government approval.

The Gomez well is one of DNO's three exploration wells scheduled in 2021. The first well, Røver Nord (DNO 20 percent), resulted in what is likely a commercial discovery, DNO said. Following Gomez, the third exploration well is Mugnetind expected to spud in the fourth quarter of this year.



