O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

August 9, 2021

John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech
EnerMech’s cranes and lifting director John Morrison is set to retire after supporting the oil and gas sector for the last four decades.

Morrison has spent the last 13 years of his career spearheading EnerMech’s installation, operation, maintenance, engineering and inspection services and overseeing the global division.

Raised on a farm in Banffshire, Morrison entered the oil and gas industry in the late 1970s after completing an engineering apprenticeship in 1976. He worked in a number of engineering roles, gaining opportunities to travel offshore and work on major assets, including bp’s Forties field, before finding his passion for cranes and lifting operations.

In 1989, he was one of the founders of a start-up business, Specialist Maintenance Services, after spotting a gap in the market for offshore crane maintenance, inspection and training. The company was eventually acquired by EnerMech in 2008 and he was brought into the fold as the business’ cranes and lifting director.

“Back in the early ‘70s, oil and gas was a very new industry, so the prospects were relatively unknown," said Morrison. "I remember being advised not to make the move, but I’ve never looked back and I’m really glad I took the opportunity. Even after 40 years I still find it such a fascinating sector to be a part of. I will miss working at EnerMech. The firm is a real champion of driving safety and efficiency and I’ve enjoyed being part of a global company and team where everyone is working together to achieve a common goal. It’s also been exciting to play a role in EnerMech’s diversification success as it extends its services across the renewable and industrial sectors.”

During his time at EnerMech, Morrison was also involved in a number of committees promoting safety within the cranes and lifting industry and was a member of the Offshore Mechanical Handling Equipment Committee (OMHEC) and the International Offshore Cranes and Lifting Conference (IOCLC).

