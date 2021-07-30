Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Mainstream Renewable Power, Siemens Bid in Scotland's Offshore Wind Leasing Round

July 30, 2021

Credit: jmclellon/AdobeStock
Renewable energy developer Mainstream Renewable Power and Siemens Financial Services said on Friday they jointly bid to build offshore wind capacity in the ScotWind leasing round.

The companies did not disclose how much capacity they intend to build if their bid is successful.

The ScotWind leasing tender is aimed at supporting the development of around 10 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity.

It closed to applicants looking for the rights to build projects across 15 areas of available seabed off the Scottish coast on July 16 and initial offers will be made to successful applicants next January.

Bidders also included Equinor ASA, BP Plc, EnBW, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RWE AG, Macquarie Group Ltd’s Green Investment Group and Orsted.

Reporting by Nina Chestney in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Activity Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Industry News

