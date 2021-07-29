Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RWE Taps Fugro for UK North Sea Wind Farm Site Survey

July 29, 2021

Fugro Mercator is one of the vessels that will work at the Five Estuaries project - Credit: RWE
Fugro Mercator is one of the vessels that will work at the Five Estuaries project - Credit: RWE

Dutch offshore survey specialist Fugro has secured a contract with RWE to carry out geophysical exploratory works at Five Estuaries offshore wind farm, the extension project of the existing 353MW Galloper wind farm.

Works are expected to take place in the Southern North Sea from August to November 2021.

Three dedicated vessels will map the characteristics of the seabed and bedrock to assess the conditions around the wind farm site and the potential cable locations. 

The seafloor and geophysical information that result from the geophysical surveys will help inform the project design and consenting activities. The data will provide critical information about the seafloor, habitat, local geological and benthic ecological conditions, RWE said.

Fugro has also been commissioned to carry out offshore site investigation and Geophysical works for other RWE projects including Dublin Array, Ireland, and North Falls which is a 50:50 partnership project with SSE, in the southern North Sea. 

" [The Fugro contract ] follows a successful working relationship in the investigations for Sofia and Awel y Môr offshore wind farms and a competitive tendering process," RWE said Wednesday.

The Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm is currently at a relatively early stage of development and it is anticipated that the project if approved, will become operational around 2030.

The project partners are the same as the operational Galloper Wind Farm and include a Macquarie-led consortium (25%), RWE (25%), Siemens’ financing arm, Siemens Financial Services (25%), ESB (12.5%), and Sumitomo Corporation (12.5%).  RWE is leading the development of the project.

Vessels Offshore Wind Offshore Geoscience

Related Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field
Credit: Sembcorp Marine

Photo: Sembcorp Marine Delivers Offshore Facilities for...


Trending Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field
Production
Illustration - Copyright SBM Offshore

FPSO Giant SBM Offshore Wins Seabed Rights for UK Floating...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Gazprom to Buy Gas from IOG's UK North Sea Fields

Gazprom to Buy Gas from IOG's UK North Sea Fields

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 99% Complete

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 99% Complete

BOEM Seeks Public Input on Offshore Wind Areas off California

BOEM Seeks Public Input on Offshore Wind Areas off California

RWE Taps Fugro for UK North Sea Wind Farm Site Survey

RWE Taps Fugro for UK North Sea Wind Farm Site Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine