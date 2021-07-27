Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wintershall Dea: Europe Needs More Gas from All Sources

July 27, 2021

One of Wintershall DEA's gas platforms/Credit: Wintershall Dea
One of Wintershall DEA's gas platforms/Credit: Wintershall Dea

Oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea, which has a 70% gas portfolio, on Tuesday said Europe needed multi-sourced gas to support decarbonization away from coal and to create a platform for future hydrogen production from carbon-free energy.

Wintershall, one of five western world financiers of the Gazprom-led pipeline project, Nord Stream 2, said chief executive Mario Mehren in a call with analysts.

"It is important for Europe to count on as much (gas) infrastructure as possible to compensate for declining volumes of domestic production and to support our ambitious energy transition and emissions reduction," he said. 

