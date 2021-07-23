Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO Arbitration Request

July 23, 2021

File Photo: Keppel
File Photo: Keppel

Singapore-based Keppel Offshore and Marine subsidiaries have been slapped with a request for arbitration from an unnamed counterparty in relation to contracts for the delivery of Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Keppel said this week that the unnamed claimant had withheld $11.3 million due to Keppel's subsidiaries under the FPSO engineering, procurement, and construction contracts.

Furthermore, the claimant is seeking payment from Keppel of around $31.2 million, "on the basis that the claimant is allegedly entitled to a price reduction under the EPC Contracts," Keppel said.

"[Keppel's subsidiaries], in consultation with legal advisors, deny the claimant’s alleged right to such price reductions and vehemently challenge the claimant’s right to withhold payments due to the [Keppel] as well as its supposed right to claim such price reductions."

Keppel further said it planned to vigorously defend the claim and in addition, seek remedies, including counterclaims "for the sums unduly withheld by the claimant, against the claimant to the fullest extent under the EPC Contracts and at law."

"The company will provide updates on material developments on this matter as appropriate," Keppel said without sharing any detail on the identity of the claimant.

Production FPSO Asia Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Sunseap's previous floating solar project - Credit: Sunseap

World's Largest: Sunseap to Build $2B Floating Solar Farm...
Transocean Barents/ Credit:AR/MarineTraffic.com

Transocean Sees Multiple Offshore Rig Deals Awarded, One...


Trending Offshore News

Transocean Barents/ Credit:AR/MarineTraffic.com

Transocean Sees Multiple Offshore Rig Deals Awarded, One...
Rigs
Credit: PGS

TGS, PGS, WesternGeco in 6,400 sq km Seismic Survey...
Vessel

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Dutch Gov't Grants Subsidy for Offshore Green Hydrogen Project

Dutch Gov't Grants Subsidy for Offshore Green Hydrogen Project

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO Arbitration Request

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO Arbitration Request

Schlumberger Issues Bullish Forecast as 2Q Profit Beats Estimates

Schlumberger Issues Bullish Forecast as 2Q Profit Beats Estimates

Large Offshore Hydrogen Park in Germany Moves Step Closer

Large Offshore Hydrogen Park in Germany Moves Step Closer

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine