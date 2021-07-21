Manor to Build Offshore Wind Service Vessel for Mainprize

UK-based shipbuilder and marine services provider Manor Marine has won an order to build a multi-role offshore wind farm service vessel.

The 26-meter Supa Swath catamaran, designed by Walker Marine Design, was ordered by Mainprize Offshore. Manor Marine expects to deliver it in the second quarter of 2022.

This will be the sixth crew transfer vessel constructed by Manor Marine, but the first vessel built for Mainprize Offshore.

It will feature a Supa-Swath hull form, with a 175m2 of deck space, a cargo capacity of 35 tonnes, and will offer seating for 24 passengers and a maximum speed of 27 knots.

Bob Mainprize, Managing Director at Mainprize Offshore said, “We do not only operate vessels, but we are also highly involved with the vessel design from concept to delivery; detailed weight control is included in the specifications to ensure the shipyard delivers a quality product.

"The drive for technically efficient, terrifically optimized vessels which can do much more in less time has been the mainstay of Mainprize Offshore's fleet."

Leif Cooper, Managing Director at Manor Marine said the vessel would be the first to be built in the company's newly acquired 2000m2 high-speed vessel workshop.

Manor Marine did not share the financial details of the deal.