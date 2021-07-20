La Gan Wind Taps Fugro, Partners for Geotechnical Survey Off Vietnam

Offshore wind developer La Gan Wind, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Asiapetro, and Novasia, has awarded an offshore geotechnical contract to a consortium led by Vietsovpetro, PTSC G&S, and Fugro.

The award is part of CIP’s development plan for the La Gan offshore wind project in Vietnam which, with a potential capacity of 3.5 GW, will be one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms in Vietnam.

As part of this new contract, Fugro will provide offshore geotechnical services utilizing their regional geotechnical vessel, and deliver advanced onshore soils laboratory testing and engineering studies. The initial scope of work will focus on geotechnical boreholes to expand understanding of the La Gan site’s geological features and to build up the geological ground models, Fugro said.

The La Gan wind farm will be constructed in phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion by 2026.