Digitalization: Petrofac, James Fisher Cut Need for Offshore Survey Ahead of Modification Scopes

Oilfield services firm Petrofac said Monday it has with the help of digitalization, and in cooperation with James Fisher Asset Information Services (JF AIS), managed to eliminate the need for offshore surveys ahead of modification scopes, reducing time and cost.

The digital process enables the offshore crew to capture detailed visual and measurement data through a process called Self-Capture Point Cloud, Petrofac said.

"Photogrammetric data is collected using intuitive camera equipment, transferred directly to the asset’s Digital Twin, and converted into a point cloud, which can be used to design asset modifications to a high level of dimensional accuracy. Using this technique, Petrofac was able to undertake a spool piece replacement in the North Sea, avoiding the need to mobilize a survey team - a first for the UK energy industry," Petrofac said.

Steve Johnson, Vice President of Digital for Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services business, commented: “As our industry continues to balance its focus on the maximization of economic recovery and accelerating towards a lower-carbon future, this type of digital execution provides a means to optimize the use of existing infrastructure by extending field life, whilst reducing offshore travel."

"Data is captured at the point of inspection and core teams are empowered to execute modifications without a time-consuming survey process, ultimately unlocking significant value for our clients through increased uptime and cost efficiencies."

Johnson said: “With all our customers’ assets requiring planned production shutdowns incorporating pipework anomalies and new subsea tiebacks requiring piping tie-ins, this technology will accelerate what is often a critical path activity and allow production to be started earlier than ever before.”