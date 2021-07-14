Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac Nets Three-year Deal with ONEgas

July 14, 2021

Credit: Petrofac
Oilfield service firm Petrofac has secured a new three-year contract with ONEgas, an integrated cross-border asset between Shell UK and the Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM).  

The contract, secured by Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services (EPS) business comes with two one-year options to extend. 

"The contract builds on Petrofac’s previously awarded Framework Agreement, enabling delivery of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services across the Operator’s Southern North Sea portfolio. The framework positions Petrofac to support the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and ONEgas Barge campaigns in the Southern North Sea," Petrofac said.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac Engineering and Production Services, said: “We are very pleased that ONEgas has demonstrated its continued confidence in our teams in Great Yarmouth and Aberdeen, by increasing our service provision.

"Over the last 18 months Petrofac’s UK brownfield projects business has achieved notable growth. Our best-in class engineering teams, scalable delivery model and project control systems are now being deployed in support of more than 30 assets in the UK. We look forward to continuing this trajectory in 2021 as clients continue to focus on asset integrity, facility modifications and development projects.”

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

PetroRio Charters Ocyan Offshore Rig for Frade, Wahoo Field Drilling

In a Historic First, ABS Classes Floating Wind Farm Off Portugal

UAE: ADNOC Awards Deals Worth $763.7M to Schlumberger, ADNOC Drilling, Halliburton

Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE Reach Deal over OPEC+ Oil Policy

