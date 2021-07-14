Petrofac Nets Three-year Deal with ONEgas

Oilfield service firm Petrofac has secured a new three-year contract with ONEgas, an integrated cross-border asset between Shell UK and the Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM).

The contract, secured by Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services (EPS) business comes with two one-year options to extend.

"The contract builds on Petrofac’s previously awarded Framework Agreement, enabling delivery of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services across the Operator’s Southern North Sea portfolio. The framework positions Petrofac to support the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and ONEgas Barge campaigns in the Southern North Sea," Petrofac said.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac Engineering and Production Services, said: “We are very pleased that ONEgas has demonstrated its continued confidence in our teams in Great Yarmouth and Aberdeen, by increasing our service provision.

"Over the last 18 months Petrofac’s UK brownfield projects business has achieved notable growth. Our best-in class engineering teams, scalable delivery model and project control systems are now being deployed in support of more than 30 assets in the UK. We look forward to continuing this trajectory in 2021 as clients continue to focus on asset integrity, facility modifications and development projects.”