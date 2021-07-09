Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Extends Maersk Rig's Stay at Martin Linge Field

July 9, 2021

Norwegian oil company Equinor Energy has exercised an option to add well intervention work to the previously agreed contract for Maersk Drilling's Maersk Intrepid jack-up drilling rig.

The agreement is for work at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway, which recently started production after years of delays.

Maersk Drilling said the added well intervention scope has a firm duration of 31 days, which means that the Maersk Intrepid rig is now booked until February 2022. 

"The firm value of the contract extension is approximately USD 10.5m, including integrated services but excluding potential performance bonuses," Maersk Drilling said. The contract contains a performance bonus scheme based on rewarding reduced CO2 and NOx emissions.

Maersk Intrepid is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It was delivered in 2014 and is currently operating at Martin Linge for Equinor.

