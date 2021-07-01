Equinor's Martin Linge Field Brought Online after Years of Delays

After years of delays, and hefty cost overruns Equinor's Martin Linge oil and gas field in the North Sea off Norway, has come on on stream.

The field, which was originally expected to start producing in 2016, finally started production on Wednesday at 21.56 CEST.

"The costs of the Martin Linge field development have risen to BNOK 63 (2021 NOK) [USD 7.3 billion], compared to the original 31,5 [$3,65 billion in 2021 terms] in the 2012 plan for development and operation (PDO).

Equinor acquired Total’s interests in the field in March 2018, and the operatorship and responsibility for completing the field development project.

"Approximately 2500 people offshore and onshore have worked on preparing the platform for production. In general, offshore completion is challenging for a project extending over several winter seasons. The corona pandemic, with restrictions on personnel and other infection control measures, have also led to further delays," Equinor said.

"It has been a very demanding job, and more challenging than expected, but we have reached the finish line together with our suppliers and our partner Petoro. Martin Linge will now produce and create jobs and value for society for many years ahead,” says Arne Sigve Nylund, Equinor’s executive vice president for Projects, Drilling & Procurements.

“This is a big day for everyone working on the Martin Linge project, for Equinor, and for our partner Petoro. I would like to thank everyone who has worked hard to deliver this project,” Nylund said.

Expected recoverable resources from the field, powered from shore, are approximately 260 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). At plateau, the field will produce around 115 000 boe per day.

Per Equinor, the Martin Linge platform receives power via the world’s longest alternating-current sea cable measuring 163 kilometers from the onshore substation at Kollsnes in Western Norway.

The platform was connected to shore power in December 2018 and was soon followed by the storage vessel on the Martin Linge field. This is the world’s first storage vessel receiving power from shore, Equinor said.

Martin Linge is also the first platform on the Norwegian continental shelf to be put on stream from shore, Equinor said.

The production wells and processing plant are operated from the control room in Stavanger, and the offshore operators use tablets in the field to interact with their colleagues in the onshore control room and operations center. Onshore control room will reduce costs in the operating phase. Equinor said.

“Martin Linge is an important contribution to Norwegian oil and gas production. Thanks to new infrastructure in this area it will be possible to realize new discoveries in the future. Equinor has formed a cross-disciplinary team who is looking into the opportunities of a wider area surrounding Martin Linge,” says Rune Nedregaard, senior vice president for operations south of Exploration & Production Norway.