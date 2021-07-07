Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Cadeler's Next-gen Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

July 7, 2021

Credit: Cadeler
Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured contracts with Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore for the delivery of its Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) technology.

Under the deal worth 49 million euros (around $58 million) Kongsberg Maritime will deliver technology packages for two new NG-20000X WTIVs, which COSCO is constructing for the Denmark-based service provider Cadeler.

Cadeler announced the order of two WTIVs from COSCO last week. It said that the new vessels would, upon completion, be the largest of the type in the offshore wind industry. 

Kongsberg Maritime said Wednesday that its integrated solution for Wind Turbine Installation Vessels would be crucial to the delivery and operation of the new vessels.

"This well-proven suite of solutions combines KM’s optimized thruster package, electrical solution and dynamic positioning functionalities to maintain operability in all conditions, and includes multiple digital tools to improve sustainability and reliability," Kongsberg Maritime said.

The new X-class wind turbine installation vessels will, per load, be able to transport and install seven complete 15MW turbine sets or five sets of 20+ MW turbines, cutting down the number of trips needed for each project.

The first of the two X-class vessels is scheduled for delivery by the third quarter of 2024. The jack-up unit already has a contract with the wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa to transport and install one hundred 14MW wind turbines at the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm in the UK North Sea.

