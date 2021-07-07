Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell to Hike Shareholder Returns After Sharp Rise in Oil Price

July 7, 2021

Illustration - Shell's Appomattox platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (File Photo: Shell)
Illustration - Shell's Appomattox platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (File Photo: Shell)

Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday said it would boost its returns to shareholders via share buybacks or dividends after a sharp rise in oil and gas prices helped it reduce debt.

It will increase its distribution to shareholders to 20% to 30% of cash flow from operations beginning in the second quarter, the company said in a trading statement ahead of its quarterly results.

The move, which comes earlier than many analysts had expected, was due to "strong operational and financial delivery, combined with an improved macroeconomic outlook."

Shell previously said it would boost returns once its net debt dropped below $65 billion. The company said on Wednesday it would "retire" the target without specifying whether it had hit it.

"In the second quarter, Shell expects to have further reduced its net debt, although the extent of the reduction will be moderated by working capital movements," it said.

Analysts had largely expected Shell to increase distribution towards the end of the year, but a strong rise in oil and natural gas prices in recent months accelerated the timetable.

The shareholder returns increase "is an important milestone that highlights the strength of Shell's free cashflow proposition and sends an important message to the market," JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek said in a note.

In the first quarter, the company raised its dividend after profits rose to $3.23 billion.

STICKING TO SPENDING

Shell, which is in the midst of a strategic shift aimed at lowering its greenhouse gas emissions, said it would stick to its spending plans that would remain below $22 billion in 2021.

Despite the higher oil and gas prices, Shell said its liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading operations, the world's largest, were "significantly below average" in the second quarter and similar to the previous quarter.

Oil products sales are expected to be between 4 to 5 million barrels per day, still well below pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)

Energy Production Activity Oil Price People and Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: Vattenfall

Construction Starts at Vattenfall's 1.5GW Hollandse Kust...
Valaris DS-12 / Credit: RF/MarineTraffic,com

BP Charters Valaris Drillship for Mauritania/Senegal...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Protecting Against Cyber Risk in the Offshore Energy Sector

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Solstad Secures Contracts for Several PSVs, Anchor Handlers

Solstad Secures Contracts for Several PSVs, Anchor Handlers

Norway Sets Aside $1.16B for Green Energy Investments in Developing Nations

Norway Sets Aside $1.16B for Green Energy Investments in Developing Nations

UK: Oil and Gas Decom Costs Drop, But end-2022 Target Could be Missed

UK: Oil and Gas Decom Costs Drop, But end-2022 Target Could be Missed

Petrobras Books Constellation's Drillship Laguna Star

Petrobras Books Constellation's Drillship Laguna Star

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine