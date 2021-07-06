TechnipFMC Tallies 'Significant' Order From Tullow in Ghana

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Tuesday it had won a "significant" Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contract for Tullow's Jubilee South East development, offshore Ghana. For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

The contract covers supply and offshore installation of all major subsea equipment, including manifolds and associated controls, flexible risers and flowlines, umbilicals, and subsea structures.

Jubilee South East is an extension to the Jubilee field which started production in November 2010 through the FPSO Modec-supplied Kwame Nkrumah MV21.

TechnipFMC said it sees the project as an opportunity to further develop its local content in Ghana, with the fabrication of a number of subsea structures, including production and water injection manifolds, carried out in-country.