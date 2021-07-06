Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Uptime Gangways for North Star Renewables SOV Trio

July 6, 2021

Credit: Uptime International

Norway-based offshore access solutions provider Uptime International won contracts from VARD to deliver three walk-to-work systems to be included on offshore wind Service Operation Vessels VARD will build for North Star Renewables.

Uptime will deliver three complete access systems for personnel and cargo, each consisting of a 30m autonomous gangway with artificial intelligence, mounted on elevator towers to ensure the highest possible logistics capability between vessel and turbines. 

One of the gangways will also have a motion-compensated 3D crane function included in the delivery.  

All three vessels have been contracted by North Star Renewables to be used at Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea, which will be the world’s biggest wind farm producing 3,6GW when completed. Dogger Bank is currently under construction by joint-venture partners Equinor, SSE Renewables, and Eni.

VARD will build the SOVs at its shipyard in Vietnam.

Sivert Skårn, General Director of VARD’s shipyard Vard Vung Tau in a statement says: "These three vessels are developed specifically to handle planned maintenance for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. 

"The Walk to Work system from UPTIME with its height-adjustable, motion-compensated, and autonomous gangway with a corresponding elevator system being a key design element to ensure efficient and safe logistics. We look forward to working together with UPTIME for these future-oriented vessels to North Star Renewables."

