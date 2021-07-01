Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nigeria: Parliament to vote on Oil and Gas Overhaul Bill Designed to Attract Investments

July 1, 2021

Illustration: Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock
Illustration: Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

A long-awaited bill to overhaul nearly every aspect of oil and gas production in Nigeria has been presented in both chambers of parliament, which could vote on the package as early as today, members of parliament told Reuters.

Legislators have been hashing out details of the bill since President Muhammadu Buhari presented an initial version in September last year, but an overhaul has been in the works for some 20 years.

Its passage this year would be a landmark accomplishment for the Buhari administration, and one that observers say is essential to attracting a shrinking pool of capital for fossil fuel development.

The chambers are expected to begin voting on the bill on a clause-by-clause basis on Thursday, a process that could take some time for a technical presentation that is more than 400 pages long.

By mid-morning members of the senate had entered a closed-door session with the petroleum minister and the head of state oil company NNPC, where the senate president said they would explain technical terms and details. Voting was set to begin after the briefing.

The key remaining controversies related to the share of wealth for communities in areas where petroleum is produced, and communities in the northern and central parts of Nigeria where there is exploration but no production yet.

A copy of the technical report submitted to parliament and seen by Reuters proposed the share of regional oil wealth generated from production that host communities can claim would increase from 2.5% to 5%. They had pushed for a 10% share.

Sources said disagreements with northern leaders were managed separately following several hours-long sessions between them and federal government officials early this week.

The proposal also includes a string of changes sought by oil majors, including amended royalties and fiscal terms for oil and gas production, and the transfer of state oil company NNPC's assets and liabilities to a limited liability corporation created by the bill.

Leaders agreed earlier this year to sweeten the terms for oil companies in an effort to attract much-needed investment in an era of shrinking global cash for fossil fuel production.

(Reporting by Libby George and Camillus Eboh; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

Energy Africa Industry News Activity Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit: Katherine Welles/AdobeStock

Exxon Lobbyist Duped by Greenpeace Says Climate Policy was...
Credit: Cadeler

Cadeler Orders Offshore Wind Industry's 'Largest'...


Trending Offshore News

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung...
Rigs
Dorado concept / Credit: Carnarvon Petroleum (File Image)

Australia: Santos Starts Dorado Offshore Field FEED
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Building trust in pipeline transportation of CO2

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

L3 Harris Tapped to Deliver USV for Offshore Oil Spill Response

L3 Harris Tapped to Deliver USV for Offshore Oil Spill Response

M.A.R.S to Recycle Veslefrikk B platform

M.A.R.S to Recycle Veslefrikk B platform

James Fisher Sells Dive Support Vessel to Seamec

James Fisher Sells Dive Support Vessel to Seamec

Inmarsat Wins Court Case over 5G Use in The Netherlands

Inmarsat Wins Court Case over 5G Use in The Netherlands

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine