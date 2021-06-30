Valaris Secures Contract Extension for Jack-up Rig in Saudi Arabia

Offshore drilling company Valaris has secured a contract extension for its VALARIS JU-250 (ex-Bob Palmer) jack-up drilling rig.

The 200-day extension to the charter has been agreed with ARO Drilling a Saudi-focused offshore drilling joint venture between Valaris and Saudi Aramco.

The extension for the heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up drilling rig is in direct continuation of the existing contract.

As a result of the extension, VALARIS JU-250 jack-up unit is now expected to be under contract through the end of 2021. ARO Drilling’s contract with Aramco has been extended for the same period.

The VALARIS JU-250, of the LeTourneau Technologies Super Gorilla XL Class design, was built in Vicksburg, Mississippi in 2003. It was upgraded in 2007.