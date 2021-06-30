Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Valaris Secures Contract Extension for Jack-up Rig in Saudi Arabia

June 30, 2021

Illustration - Credit: Lukasz Z / AdobeStock
Offshore drilling company Valaris has secured a contract extension for its VALARIS JU-250 (ex-Bob Palmer) jack-up drilling rig.

The 200-day extension to the charter has been agreed with ARO Drilling a Saudi-focused offshore drilling joint venture between Valaris and Saudi Aramco.

The extension for the heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up drilling rig is in direct continuation of the existing contract.

As a result of the extension, VALARIS JU-250 jack-up unit is now expected to be under contract through the end of 2021. ARO Drilling’s contract with Aramco has been extended for the same period.

The VALARIS JU-250, of the LeTourneau Technologies Super Gorilla XL Class design, was built in Vicksburg, Mississippi in 2003. It was upgraded in 2007.

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Report: Angola Owes $1 Billion to Western Oil Firms

Aker BP Presses Ahead with Kobra East & Gekko Development. Tie-back to Alvheim FPSO Planned

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Vestas, Iberdrola Confirm Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Turbine Contract

